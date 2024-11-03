On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Mariah May was able to continue her championship reign and with that, the best phase of her entire professional wrestling career continued in All Elite Wrestling. Overcoming the recent pin-fall loss against her current rival, the champion gained a clean win, last night.

On the November 2 episode of Collision, Mariah May defeated Anna Jay to retain her AEW Women’s World Title in a singles encounter. The back-and-forth action unfolded on Saturday night with Jay hitting a lungblower and a backstabber for a nearfall.

Jay hit another set of kicks in the corner but Mariah May caught Jay with a choke-hold on the top rope and followed up with a shotgun dropkick off the top rope. After a high-angle back suplex for a nearfall, Jay survived a running knee for a nearfall. Jay countered with the same flash pin that earned her the title match but this time, the champion was able to fight out of it.

Jay further caught her opponent with a neckbreaker in the ropes and then followed up with a blockbuster for a nearfall. Jay further applied the Queenslayer choke but Mariah May grabbed the referee’s shirt to escape the hold. The champion dropped Jay neck-first onto the ropes, then caught Jay with a flash pin of her own to score the win.

Mariah May eliminates Anna Jay from her ongoing title reign

After the title retention, Mariah May offered a handshake but pulled her hand away to offer further disrespect. As Jay looked devastated by the loss, she celebrated on the stage. This celebration also sent Collision on TNT Network off the air.

Previously, Anna Jay and the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May got into a backstage confrontation on the October 16th episode of AEW Dynamite as they set up the stage for an AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match at AEW Battle of the Belts XII that aired following the October 19 episode of Collision on TNT. Jay got the win in that eliminator to secure the title shot at Collision.

Before last night, Mariah May successfully defended her women’s world title at the AEW WrestleDream 2024 PPV show against Willow Nightingale. Since winning the belt at All In, she’s defeated multiple names to retain the belt on her way to becoming a top name on the women’s roster of AEW.