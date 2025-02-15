WWE has confirmed the second inductee to the 2025 Hall of Fame class and it will be former Women’s/Divas Champion Michelle McCool. The announcement comes in a week when the internet was discussing her potential induction. Furthermore, the first inductee of this lot, Triple H also returned the favor in a big way.

Earlier, The Undertaker attended a media session at WWE HQ to announce Triple H’s induction to the prestigious club, this year. Then last night, ‘Taker and Michelle McCool were guests on ESPN’s Get Up where the latter was surprised with the news that she will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas, this April.

CJ Perry FKA Lana Again Hints At Potential 2025 WWE Return With Former Husband

With the power couple of the WWE promoting the new LFG series on Get Up, the WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared via video on the show to reveal that Michelle McCool is being inducted into the Hall of Fame. The announcement visibly made the latter emotional who admittedly was honored to go into the prestigious club alongside Triple H.

“It’s an honor to have you go in,” Levesque responded to Michelle McCool. “It’s long overdue. You’re one of the women that sort of transformed what we do and brought it into the modern era that were the first to combine the athleticism with what we do. And — just amazing. So happy for you, and what a well-deserved honor. Congratulations.”

“It Would Be An Honor To Go In As Michelle McCool,” WWE Legend On 2025 Hall Of Fame Induction

.@McCoolMichelleL, I’m so incredibly proud of you! This is so well deserved and way overdue! https://t.co/qdkabJ9A05 — Undertaker (@undertaker) February 14, 2025

A brief look at Michelle McCool’s WWE Hall of Fame career

Michelle McCool started her WWE career by participating in the 2004 Divas Search contest. She ultimately finished up seventh in the competition but her performance handed her a full-time contract offer from WWE, which she accepted and went on to become a babyface figure throughout the remaining Ruthless Aggression era.

In 2008, Michelle McCool made history as the inaugural Divas Champion by defeating Natalya Neidhart at the The Great American Bash PPV show. Upon losing the title to Maryse later that December, she turned heel which led the way for her memorable run alongside Layla – together known as Laycool and her first reign as WWE Women’s Champion.

In the year forward, Michelle McCool dominated the women’s division and claimed her second WWE Women’s Championship and the second Divas Championship by defeating Melina in a unification match at Night of Champions 2010. In 2011, her run with the WWE came to an end upon coming up short against Layla in a Loser Leaves WWE match at Extreme Rules 2011.