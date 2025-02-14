For years now, WWE Universe had called for Michelle McCool to go into the prestigious Hall of Fame club given her contributions to the previously known Divas division. With reports affirming WWE still finalizing its lineups for the annual event set for Wrestlemania 41 weekend in April, there are hopes that the former multi-time champion might get the call, this year.

While nothing falls in her hand, Michelle McCool does hope that she gets inducted alongside her friend Layla, previously known as Laycool in WWE. In a conversation with Chris Van Vliet on a new episode of Insight, she expresses her honor to go into the Hall of Fame as a solo performer. However, she would prefer the induction to happen as LayCool instead of being an individual as this is the tag team that really put her onto the map in WWE.

“I don’t know. I get that question all the time. It would be an honor. I don’t know — not my call, don’t even know whose call it is. But, I have no idea,” Michelle McCool stated about a potential induction. “I hope LayCool would go in. It would be an honor to go in as Michelle McCool, obviously. But — think about it — LayCool is what put Michelle McCool really on the map.”

Michelle McCool gives a positive nod on a potential reunion with Layla

Moving on in the conversation, Michelle McCool also called for a reunion in the ring with Layla, possibly in one of the Royal Rumble matches in the WWE. Though it did not happen on this year’s show, a LayCool reunion can’t just be wiped out given that Layla would now be open to returning to the WWE in opposition to her earlier stance about coming back.

Michelle McCool hung up her boots since leaving the WWE in 2010 after marrying WWE Legend The Undertaker. The two have a daughter who admittedly brings up the topic of her mother going into the WWE Hall of Fame, someday. After Van Vliet mentioned that there’s an easy case for her to be inducted, she responded with the following comment,

“Well, I appreciate it. My daughter asks me all the time. I’m like, ‘Will you hush? I don’t know. I don’t know. Don’t rub it in. I don’t know.’” (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer)

Before retiring from the WWE, Michelle McCool established herself as a bonafide female wrestler in the company. She held the WWE Women’s Championship and Divas Championship during her career to become an overall four-time champion. One of these runs included a reign with Layla where they were the co-champions.

