WWE NXT had a liaison appointed on TNA Impact programming since last year’s fall in the form of Arianna Grace as a tie-up between the two companies. After spending months on TNA tapings to be aired on Thursday nights on TNA Impact+, she has now officially concluded her TNA Wrestling run.

It comes after the special show TNA Against All Odds 2025, last week, where she cornered her father, Santino Marella to retain the authority position on TNA programming by winning a match against WWE NXT figure, Robert Stone. Now, Grace has confirmed her departure in an emotional backstage footage where she was visibly moved by the cross-promotional experience that lasted for months.

Speaking on the latest inclusion on the TNA roster, Indi Hartwell’s vlog recorded at Against All Odds 2025, Miss WWE NXT confirmed her departure from TNA programming, and she never hid her emotions about leaving the promotion.

“I would bawl right now, but it would ruin my makeup. I’m trying to keep it together,” Grace revealed about her departure, showcasing that she’s built a meaningful relationship during her time in TNA, acting as the official WWE NXT-TNA liaison. Throughout 2025, she happened to be an integral part of Santino Marella’s storylines while feuding with Robert Stone, Victoria Crawford, and Tessa Blanchard.

Miss WWE NXT started appearing on TNA, starting in 2024 summer

At TNA Under Siege 2025, Arianna Grace took on none other than Tessa Blanchard in a hard-hitting contest and came up short in what marked the WWE NXT star’s debut match on TNA TV. Days later, she made history by teaming up with her father, Santino, in a tag team match against Robert Stone and Tessa Blanchard.

Grace originally debuted in TNA on September 5, 2024, revealing her role as the official liaison between the WWE NXT brand and TNA Wrestling. Her role was mostly functional beyond typical wrestling capacity, but rather included real family dynamics with her father being in the backdrop to create some entertaining angles on TV.

That being said, Grace has already returned to WWE NXT, where she faced Tyra Mae Steele on the June 3 episode in what marked the latter’s NXT debut. Given that her TNA stint has come to an end, she’s likely to make regular appearances on The CW on Tuesday nights for weekly NXT shows.