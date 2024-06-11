WWE’s road through summer will have yet another edition of an international premium live event in the form of Money in the Bank 2024, next month. Going by the popularity of the show, WWE considers this one the fifth largest PLE in their calendar which will have two ladder matches on the card from the men’s and women’s divisions. The process of filling up these matches with participants will begin, next week.

As announced on the latest bygone episode of Monday Night Raw, qualifiers for the Money in the Bank 2024 ladder matches will begin on next week’s episode. No further information was provided regarding the participants of these qualifiers except for the fact that these will start on the June 17 episode. Probably, further updates will not be revealed until this Saturday’s Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Two Superstars declared for Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event

During last week’s Raw two superstars declared themselves for their respective Money in the Bank 2024 ladder matches – Jey Uso and Lyra Valkyria. Uso entered through the crowd and reflected on his journey over the last year and a half. Remembering his time in The Bloodline, he intended to shine on his own. For this summer he admittedly had a big plan and that was to climb to the top of the ladder and snatch the Money in the Bank briefcase.

As for Valkyria, Cathy Kelley caught up with her for a backstage interview about Becky Lynch and what’s next for herself after Lynch lost a rematch against Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship inside a steel cage and decided to move into a hiatus. Valkyria was certain about Lynch’s eventual comeback when they would be right.

When asked about what’s next for her, Valkyria claimed that she’s been inspired by Uso and wanted to enter this year’s Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match. The former NXT Women’s Champion has been having an incredible run on the main roster since this April. She won her first three matches but unfortunately came up short to Nia Jax in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event is being promoted as part of a triple-header weekend for WWE in Toronto, Ontario, Canada from July 5-7, with SmackDown on Friday, July 5, Money in the Bank on Saturday, July 6, and NXT Heatwave on Sunday, July 7. All three events will take place at the Scotiabank Arena.