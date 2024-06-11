Per the ongoing speculations and betting odds, we’re likely seeing a new world champion at Clash at the Castle 2024 WWE premium live event in the form of Drew McIntyre. Things further went into the challenger’s favor as he will no longer have to deal with the faction members of Judgment Day who would be going for outside interferences in favor of the challenger.

The latest episode of Monday Night Raw served as the go-home episode for Clash at the Castle 2024 WWE premium live event and it was kicked off by Drew McIntyre who came face to face with the world champion and also his opponent at the PLE, Damian Priest. The champion told Drew McIntyre to face Finn Balor in a singles contest and if could win the match then each of the Judgment Day members will be banned from ringside for their title match.

In the main event of Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Finn Balor after delivering a Claymore Kick with Priest standing at ringside. Now, per the stipulations of the match, The Judgment Day members will be barred from ringside for this Saturday’s World Heavyweight title match at Clash at the Castle 2024.

That being said Damian Priest will be going solo against McIntyre which leaves a golden opportunity for the challenger to pick up the world title in his home country of Scotland in front of his family and friends. This dream of McIntyre of becoming a champion at Clash at the Castle 2024 was previously addressed in recent interviews.

The main event storyline for Clash at the Castle 2024 for a match between McIntyre and Priest perfectly fits in as the challenger owes a rematch for the world title from the current champion. At Wrestlemania 40, McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Title for the first time in front of the audience. But thanks to Priest’s Money in the Bank cash-in, he could hardly enjoy the moment even for five minutes.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE Match Card

Clash at the Castle 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, June 15. The updated match card for the PLE following this week’s Raw goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Judgment Day members are barred from ringside)

– “I Quit” Match for the WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn