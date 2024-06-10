Emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, NXT Battleground 2024 appeared to be a memorable occasion for the WWE audience. A number of historic matches were on the card in one of which Roxanne Perez defeated TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a cross-promotional bout. The show also crowned the first-ever Women’s North American Champion while the first-ever Women’s NXT Underground Match in a PLE was also in store.

Known for their MMA prowess, Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice were the perfect representatives to feature in this first-ever affair at NXT Battleground 2024 which also appeared to be the inaugural venture between WWE and UFC since the two companies came under the TKO banner in late 2023. In the end, it was Vice the promising talent who emerged victorious against the veteran WWE talent.

WWE NXT Battleground 2024: Championship Retained In Cross-Promotional Match

In one of the key moments from this match at NXT Battleground 2024, Shayna approached Vice with a running knee on the commentary table, but Vice escaped the move leaving her with a damaged knee, something that she further hurt throughout the match. A resilient Shayna tried to make a comeback with a set of Kirafuda Clutch and Armbar attempts but those weren’t successful.

NXT Battleground 2024: A physical Underground Match went down at WWE PLE

The physical bout continued as both the competitors put up a clinic until Vice sent Shayna head-first into the steel ring steps from which the latter couldn’t get over. Bringing Shayna back into the ring, Vice continued to hammer away with some big KO punches as the referee ended the match in favor of Vice who started dancing to her theme song right away to end the segment at NXT Battleground 2024.

WWE NXT Battleground 2024: First-Ever Women’s North American Champion Crowned

This win proves that Vice is being considered a promising future talent in the WWE. Following NXT Battleground 2024, Vice has now competed in both the women’s Underground Matches in NXT history and emerged victorious in both of those. Previously, she defeated Natalya Neidhart in such an encounter in a weekly episode of NXT with Shayna being her mentor.

Given both Vice and Shayna had a background in MMA, this Underground match at NXT Battleground 2024 perfectly made sense. Vice had a win-loss record of 4-1 in Bellator MMA promotion while Shayna competed as part of Team Rousey on “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2013 and finished her MMA career with a 15-11 record.