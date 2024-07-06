WWE is coming with yet another captivating premium live event, this time in the form of Money in the Bank 2024. For the second time in history, this particular event will be going down outside the United States territory in Toronto, and a hometown legend, Trish Stratus has now been confirmed for the main show.

On the personal website of Trish Stratus, it was first announced that she will be the host of tonight’s Money in the Bank 2024 main show. The news was further confirmed through WWE in a pre-show post-conference that went down in Toronto, last night. Trish was in attendance at the media event to hype up the fans. Meanwhile, this is what her website has to offer regarding her appearance,

“Toronto’s own is set to host WWE Money in the Bank 2024 on Saturday from her hometown. More than 17,000 fans are expected to pack Scotiabank Arena. Limited tickets are still available. Order today to get a double dose of Stratusfaction with a hospitality meet & greet before the show.”

Before this announcement, Trish Stratus was already confirmed to appear at the Money in the Bank 2024 PLE pre-show festivities as part of her “Bad Girl Tour”. She will make an in-venue hospitality appearance at the venue of the premium live event. In addition to her solo appearance for the Gold Ticket package, Stratus will also appear with World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest as part of the Elite Ticket package.

Meanwhile, tonight’s appearance at the main show of Money in the Bank 2024 marks her first WWE TV outing since her lengthy program with Becky Lynch culminated in a steel cage match at WWE Payback, last September which Trish lost. Time will tell if Trish will be involved in any further angles on the show to continue making WWE appearances.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 7 with SmackDown and Heatwave events also going down on the same weekend. The current match card for the PLE goes as follows:

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins (If Priest wins, Rollins can never challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship as long as Priest is champion. If Rollins wins, Priest leaves The Judgment Day)

– Six-Man Tag Team Match: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark