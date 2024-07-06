We now have new tag team champions on WWE Smackdown as seen on the latest episode of the show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. DIY finally got to capture the tag team titles on the Money in the Bank go-home edition which also appeared to be recreating history for the veteran WWE NXT duo.

In the main event of this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defeated A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) to win the WWE Tag Team Championships.

WWE Smackdown: DIY picks up submission win against A-Town Down Under

In this back-and-forth match on WWE Smackdown, Theory attempted to run Gargano through the ring barricade, but Gargano moved out of the way and Theory went crashing through it. Gargano hit a Destroyer on Waller on the floor. Gargano was looking forward to making a tag to Ciampa, but Waller recovered and pulled Ciampa off the apron.

DIY then hit a Shatter Machine and a flurry of offense. After delivering Meeting in the Middle, Gargano almost pinned Waller, but Theory got his tag partner’s foot under the bottom rope. Gargano then put Waller in the Gargano Escape. Theory tried to save his partner from tapping out but Ciampa caught him with the Sicilian Stretch. Waller finally tapped out to Gargano as DIY became the new WWE Tag Team Champions on WWE Smackdown.

This win is also related to DIY’s long connection with Toronto. Following WWE Smackdown, the company’s chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque noted in a social media post that DIY’s tag title victory came in the same building where the duo won NXT Tag Team Titles against The Revival (FTR) at NXT TakeOver: Toronto in 2016. Eventually, this also is the first title win for DIY on the main roster.

Waller & Theory had captured the Tag titles at WrestleMania 40 as they captured the gold in a ladder match where the Undisputed Tag Team Championship gold was on the line. The duo, A-Town Down Under won the WWE SmackDown Tag titles in that bout, while The Miz & R-Truth won the WWE Raw Tag titles. The belts were later respectively renamed the WWE Tag Team titles and the World Tag Team titles.