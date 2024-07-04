Money in the Bank 2024 is waiting this weekend in the WWE schedule which is considered to be one of the big-five premium live events in the company’s yearly schedule. Six participants are all set to tear things down in their respective MITB ladder matches to earn future championship opportunities. One particular participant is more than ecstatic to be part of the show.

Chelsea Green will compete in the Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match on Saturday as one of six women in the women’s ladder match which will also mark her first outing in this genre. She has a lot of high expectations for that match as this match will be happening in her hometown of Toronto and she couldn’t be more excited about it.

Appearing on Wrestling With Freddie, Chelsea Green was asked about making her preparation for the match. She admitted that she’s “probably more ready” than anyone else in the match. Being a cowardly heel character on TV, people don’t have high hopes for her but she wants to surpass everybody’s thoughts while competing at the Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match.

“I’m probably more ready than any of these girls. For so many different reasons, but mostly because one of the last matches I did with TNA, before I went back to WWE for the second time, was Queen of the Mountain, which was basically a TLC match,” Chelsea Green offered an explanation about having the edge going into Money in the Bank 2024.

“This does not scare me one bit. In fact, this could be a moment that does elevate me with the WWE Universe because they’ve only gotten to see me do fun and crazy things through the internet. They haven’t seen it in person yet.”

IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark will be the lineup for Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match. The winner of this match will secure a women’s championship match contract that they may cash in per their choice. For the time being, Tiffany Stratton is the assumed favorite to become the winner.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 7 with SmackDown and Heatwave events also going down on the same weekend. The current match card for the PLE goes as follows:

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins (If Priest wins, Rollins can never challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship as long as Priest is champion. If Rollins wins, Priest leaves The Judgment Day)

– Six-Man Tag Team Match: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– Men’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

– Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match: IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark