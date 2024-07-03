The Bella Twins enjoyed some good times with the WWE back in the day as the ambassadors of the company. Throughout their long tenure that lasted for more than a decade, they grinded to earn their spots on TV at a point when women’s wrestling was the least aspect to be bothered about among the fans.

After working hard, The Bella Twins were essentially placed in a spot to be considered franchise players of the WWE who also proceeded to cement their legacies to be called Hall of Famers. The process of scratching and clawing their way into the top of the women’s roster wasn’t easy for them and that’s the reason that they couldn’t stand the fact that someone was easily heading toward stardom.

In the mid-2010s, Eva Marie’s profile grew immensely when she became a cast member on the Total Divas reality show at a time when she wasn’t even a full-time member of the main roster. The Bella Twins were the center of attraction on the show as well as in the WWE Divas locker room and they started to voice their displeasure at working with Marie, mainly due to her lack of in-ring skills.

The Bella Twins raised their voices toward Eva Marie’s special treatment in WWE

As seen on Total Divas, The Bella Twins openly voiced their frustrations about how Marie wasn’t the easiest person to work with, and at times they also directly stated that to her. Also, the veteran duo was upset over the fact the negative crowd reactions Marie was getting due to her low skill level which was considered natural heel heat. WWE reportedly paid for her to receive special personal training, and none of the other women’s roster members was that privileged.

Things got worse when it was announced that Marie would be on Brie’s team for the WrestleMania 32 kick-off show in a tag team match which also marked Brie’s apparent retirement from full-time WWE in-ring action. Incidentally, Marie’s first release from the WWE that year paved the way for the other half of The Bella Twins – Nikki Bella to make a return to competition from a career-threatening neck injury.