Cody Rhodes has returned to WWE programming, keeping his focus on John Cena to set up a massive tag team match at the Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event. Although the match has yet to be confirmed for the annual premium live event, both the current men’s world champions will be involved in it.

In the main event of the latest Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 specials, Jey Uso (c) defeated Logan Paul to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. John Cena interfered in the match and attacked Uso, trying to help Paul win the world title.

But Cody Rhodes made his return and took out Cena with a Cross Rhodes. Uso picked up the win, after which Cody announced that he would team up with Jey to take on the team of Cena & Paul at Money in the Bank 2025.

Uso was already set to pin Logan Paul when Cena dragged the referee out of the ring before pouncing on Uso. It was then that Rhodes came out for the save, taking out Cena with his finisher. Uso recovered from the attack, downed Paul with a spear, and followed it up with a splash to retain the World Heavyweight title. He’s seemingly set to team up with Rhodes at Money in the Bank.

Rhodes was absent from WWE television since losing the WWE title to Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Travis Scott interfered in that match as he introduced the WWE Championship to the ring that Cena used on Rhodes following a low blow to win his record-breaking seventeenth world title. Scott was therefore rumored to become Cena’s tag team partner at Money in the Bank 2025.

Earlier in the night at Saturday Night’s Main Event, the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena defeated R-Truth in a non-title encounter by hitting a low blow and an Attitude Adjustment. After that win, Cena met Uso and told him that he’d be watching the main event, noting that if Paul defeated Uso, then a YouTuber would be the world champion,n which would ruin wrestling, a segment that already served as a prelude to the tag team match at Money in the Bank 2025.

Money In The Bank 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Money in the Bank 2025 edition marks the overall 16th show in the popular Money in the Bank chronology, dating back to 2010. It takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern on Netflix in and out of the United States region. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Tag Team Match: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso (TBA)

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. four TBD

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. two TBD