Qualifiers for Money in the Bank 2025 ladder matches continued on the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, allowing one male and one female superstar to make it to the fray of the annual MITB ladder matches set for the titular premium live event in about two weeks.

In the opening contest of the May 23 episode of Friday Night Smackdown on the USA Network, Giulia defeated Charlotte Flair & Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match.

The finishing sequence of this match on Smackdown saw Flair applying the Figure-Four submission on Vega and then looking to bridge to transition to the Figure-Eight. But she was interrupted by a double-foot stomp from Giulia off the top rope. Giulia then connected with the Northern Lights Bomb to Vega to gain the pin-fall win in the match and qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match.

This win also marked Giulia’s maiden win as a member of the active WWE main roster after getting officially inserted to Smackdown, just last week. Apart from qualifying for the Money in the Bank 2025 ladder bout, she now also has a pin over Vega which should allow her to get a future women’s United States title match opportunity. For now, Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green for the Women’s United States Championship is scheduled for tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

In more news from Smackdown, LA Knight defeated Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match. Black connected with the Black Mass on Nakamura, but Knight sent Black out of the ring and hooked Nakamura’s leg for the pin to win.

It’s been announced that the final qualifying matches for Money in the Bank 2025 ladder matches will take place at next Friday’s SmackDown, with one men’s and one women’s qualifier announced for the show. This indicates that one women’s qualifying bout will take place on this Monday’s WWE Raw alongside three men’s qualifiers.

Money In The Bank 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Money in the Bank 2025 edition marks the overall 16th show in the popular Money in the Bank chronology, dating back to 2010. It takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern on Netflix in and out of the United States region. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. four TBD

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. two TBD