Within just a few hours, WWE Money in the Bank 2025 will air, live on Peacock/Netflix, bringing one of the Big-Five premium live events of the year. WWE didn’t load up the match card of the night, trying to keep the focus on the scheduled ladder matches that will serve as the two main events.

Four matches are scheduled to go down at Money in the Bank 2025 PLE, with only one bout to be contested over a title. On the May 26 Raw episode at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, WWE officially announced Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at the annual PLE after the duo shared a verbal confrontation.

Heading into the third singles encounter of their WWE career, Valkyria has quite the message for Lynch, and that’s she’d lost all respect for her. In an exclusive interview sitdown with WWE interviewer, Cathy Kelley, the reigning champion poured her heart out, moving into the scheduled Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event.

Remembering how she’s envisioned Lynch to be the inspiration to start her professional wrestling career in the first place, Valkyria mentioned that she’d stop saying that, now that Lynch has gone personal with her in recent times after stabbing her in the back. She’s the reason why she couldn’t relish her moments during the Wrestlemania 41 weekend with her family.

At Backlash, Lynch also had a confrontation with Valkyria’s fiancé, which was a cheap shot. But, it certainly wasn’t enough to take the IC title away from Valkyria. Now, at Money in the Bank 2025, Valkyria looks forward to “embarrassing Becky, and shattering her ego.” As such, she’s determined to remain undefeated against Lynch.

Valkyria won her first singles match against Becky at Halloween Havoc 2023 by successfully defending her NXT Women’s Championship. Valkyria then again successfully defended her Intercontinental Title against Lynch, last month at Backlash, making their bout at Money in the Bank 2025, the third singles encounter in their WWE career.

Money In The Bank 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Money in the Bank 2025 edition marks the overall 16th show in the popular Money in the Bank chronology, dating back to 2010. It takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern on Netflix in and out of the United States region. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Tag Team Match: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (If Becky loses she won’t ever challenge for Lyra’s title)

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Seth Rollins vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer