In about 48 hours, WWE Money in the Bank 2025 will air, live on Peacock/Netflix, bringing one of the Big-Five premium live events of the year. WWE didn’t load up the match card of the night, trying to keep the focus on the scheduled ladder matches that will serve as the two main events, and we now have the updates on what the WWE creative might have in store in regard to the winners.

The Men’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match features a stacked lineup: Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Andrade, and the rising heel of the Raw brand El Grande Americano. According to a report by WrestleVotes, Seth Rollins and Solo Sikoa are being viewed as internal frontrunners to capture the coveted briefcase, which guarantees a future World Title match opportunity at the time of the winner’s choosing.

The Women’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match also offers a star-studded field: Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Giulia, Naomi, and Stephanie Vaquer. WrestleVotes has mentioned Naomi and Rhea Ripley to be the leading contenders heading into the match, suggesting WWE might insert either one of these two names in the post-PLE phase.

These two names contradict the earlier updates offered, which suggested that the newcomer Giulia on Smackdown is the favorite to capture the briefcase and possibly solidify her place in the WWE Women’s Championship picture on the blue brand. Irrespective of whoever wins the Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match, the titular PLE is shaping up to be another memorable outing in WWE’s calendar.

Money In The Bank 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Money in the Bank 2025 edition marks the overall 16th show in the popular Money in the Bank chronology, dating back to 2010. It takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern on Netflix in and out of the United States region. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Tag Team Match: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (If Becky loses she won’t ever challenge for Lyra’s title)

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Seth Rollins vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer