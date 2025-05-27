Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch III will take place at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event, as per the confirmations from last night’s Monday Night Raw. Before the show aired on Netflix, WWE posted a video of the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Valkyria, initially announcing the news,

“I guess beating Becky twice wasn’t enough to humble her so apparently we’re going to do this a third time. Money in the Bank and I can promise you one thing, the result’s gonna be the same.”

Then, on the May 26 Raw episode at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, WWE officially announced Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank 2025. In a promo exchange between the two, Lyra called out Becky for making it personal. In another jab, Lyra said Seth Rollins is the only talented thing about Becky.

The two eventually discussed their title match on Raw. Lynch proposed the following stipulation: If she loses at Money in the Bank 2025, she would never challenge for the Women’s Intercontinental title, ever again, but if she wins then Valkyria would have to raise her hand. Valkyria agreed to the stipulations.

Valkyria won her first singles match against Becky at Halloween Havoc 2023 by successfully defending her NXT Women’s Championship. Valkyria then again successfully defended her Intercontinental Title against Lynch, earlier this month at Backlash, making their bout at Money in the Bank 2025, the third singles encounter in their WWE career.

At Backlash, Lynch attacked Valkyria following the loss. Two nights later on Raw, Lynch bragged about making it to the show despite coming up short against Valkyria, who was absent to sell the post-match attack by Lynch. Then, on the May 19 episode of Raw, Valkyria returned and cost Lynch in the Money in the Bank 2025 qualifying match against Natalya and the winner, Roxanne Perez.

Speaking of qualifiers, two such men’s division matches were in store on last night’s Raw. Penta defeated Chad Gable & Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat, while Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor and Sami Zayn in another Triple Threat to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match.

Money In The Bank 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Money in the Bank 2025 edition marks the overall 16th show in the popular Money in the Bank chronology, dating back to 2010. It takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern on Netflix in and out of the United States region. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Tag Team Match: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (If Becky loses she won’t ever challenge for Lyra’s title)

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Seth Rollins vs. two TBD

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. two TBD