After weeks of speculation, WWE Evolution 2025 was confirmed during Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcast. The all-women premium live event is indeed returning after a gap of almost seven years, making the earlier hints right from WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, and now it appears that she’s scheduled to be in a match at the show.

The elder Bella has not competed inside the squared circle since her in-ring return at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in the women’s Royal Rumble match and fans have started wondering when she would appear on WWE television again. With the official confirmation of WWE Evolution 2025 being set, it appears that her status for that PLE is extremely positive.

According to Cory Hays of PWN, it was reported that Nikki Bella is factored into plans for the WWE Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event. While the exact whereabouts of her involvement in the show is unknown, she’s expected to enter a storyline on WWE programming, shortly to possibly culminate in a match.

Nikki Bella hinted at WWE Evolution 2025 happening back in April

Speaking in a conversation with her twin sister, Brie, in their podcast, Nikki Bella hinted at her in-ring return for an important event in July. Brie, at first, seemed confused by the hint of Nikki, but then she quickly realized what the July event her sister was meant to say. While she never named the show, fans did believe that it was about WWE Evolution 2025.

Most recently, Nikki Bella also clarified her comments on the Nikki & Brie Show podcast about possibly appearing at WWE Evolution 2025. She made it clear she was talking about being part of a movie in July and not the all-women event. However, after WWE’s official announcement of the PLE, fans are now convinced that it was a ruse on the veteran’s part.

For the record, Nikki Bella was part of the main event at the first-ever Evolution show back in 2018 in a title match against then-Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Time will tell what her role would be at WWE Evolution 2025, which returns on Sunday, July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.