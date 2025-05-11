In one of the major attractions of WWE Backlash 2025, Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Becky Lynch to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. However, the reigning champion’s night didn’t have much sweet ending, as expected given she was beaten up in front of her fiancée in the audience.

This match at WWE Backlash 2025 saw Lynch go to a large extent to secure her vengeance on Lyra en route to commence her first reign with the Intercontinental title. In the opening portion of the match, she thus dominated Valkyria after three separate Manhandle Slam attempts. However, Valkyria fought through everything her challenger had to offer.

Lyra’s fiancée was seated ringside, and Lynch talked trash to him. Lynch eventually opted for underhanded tactics as she introduced a steel chair into this match at WWE Backlash 2025. The referee caught her with the illegal object, pulled it from her, and then gave her the opening to remove the top turnbuckle pad.

Lynch failed in attempts to drive Lyra into the exposed steel, with the referee later turning her back to put the pad back on the turnbuckle. Meanwhile, Valkyria landed her Nightwing finisher to Lynch, but the referee was late to count, and Lynch managed to kick out to continue the match at WWE Backlash 2025. Lynch later poked at the eyes of Valkyria, slid her into a roll-up pin, only for Valkyria to counter and secure the three-count.

WWE Backlash 2025 feud picked up following Becky Lynch’s heel turn

Thus, at WWE Backlash 2025, Valkyria went through her overall fifth title defense since winning the Women’s Intercontinental Title on the January 13 episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Initially, Lynch returned at Wrestlemania 41 to pair herself up with Valkyria and win the women’s tag team titles on that night.

Then, in a rematch from Wrestlemania 41 Sunday night, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch & Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria (c) to win back the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the post-Mania episode of WWE Raw. After the match, Becky attacked Valkyria to turn heel and set up the title match between the two at WWE Backlash 2025.