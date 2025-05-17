Superstars started to fill in the fray for the Money in the Bank 2025 ladder matches set for the titular premium live event, earlier next month, starting from the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Two qualifiers for entering the upcoming ladder matches went down on the May 16 episode that took place at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

In the opening match of the show, Alexa Bliss defeated Chelsea Green and Michin in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match. Green almost scored the pinfall victory after downing Michin with the Unprettier finisher. But Bliss stopped the referee’s count and hit Green with her Sister Abigail DDT to secure the win.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: John Cena And Steel Cage Match Added To May 2025 Specials

Later that night on Smackdown, Solo Sikoa defeated Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso in a Threat Match to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match. Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo (FKA Jeff Cobb) tried to interfere in the match in favor of Sikoa, which allowed Sikoa to pin Fenix after hitting him with the Samoan Spike.

After the match, LA Knight attacked Mateo for costing him the US title match opportunity at Backlash, which led to Nick Aldis booking an impromptu match where Mateo defeated Knight in his Smackdown debut.

TNA Under Siege 2025: Miss WWE NXT Booked Against Former World Champion

Meanwhile, qualifying matches for Money in the Bank 2025 ladder matches will continue on Monday’s WWE Raw and then on next Friday’s SmackDown. The exact lineups for Raw qualifiers have yet to be announced, but that’s not the case with Smackdown. On the May 23 blue brand episode, Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Zelina Vega will be the women’s qualifier, while LA Knight vs. Aleister Black vs. Shinsuke Nakamura will be a men’s qualifying contest.

Money In The Bank 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Money in the Bank 2025 edition marks the overall 16th show in the popular Money in the Bank chronology, dating back to 2010. It takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern on Netflix in and out of the United States region. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Solo Sikoa vs. five TBD

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. five TBD