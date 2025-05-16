The latest episode of weekly TNA Impact programming booked multiple new matches for the upcoming show, named TNA Under Siege 2025. Amid the ongoing WWE – TNA partnership, another WWE NXT Superstar has been booked on next weekend’s show, and it’s none other than Miss WWE NXT, who’s now willing to showcase her wrestling talent against a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

Miss NXT Ariana Grace isn’t afraid to fight Tessa Blanchard at TNA Under Siege 2025 after being blindsided by the former champion during a backstage confrontation on the May 15, 2025, episode of TNA iMPACT! The altercation was created when Blanchard attacked Grace just as the latter was starting to speak, sending a clear message that Tessa was not there to make friends.

This wasn’t the first time that Grace suffered an insult from Tessa. Hence, later in the show, Grace stormed into TNA authority Santino Marella’s office and made her intentions clear: “I want Tessa at Under Siege.” Being her father, Santino tried to talk Grace out of the match, but NXT representative Robert Stone stepped in and made the match official for TNA Under Siege 2025.

Now that Grace and Blanchard’s match has been added to TNA Under Siege 2025, the stakes have become higher. Grace has been pushing to prove herself as a wrestler since joining the TNA roster, but she’s mostly been utilized for the liaison role, thus far. Facing a former world champion like Blanchard could become a defining moment in her career.

TNA Under Siege 2025 event match card

TNA Under Siege 2025 special event takes place next Friday night, on May 23, 2025, at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, and it airs on TNA+. It will be the fifth event under the Under Siege chronology, and it currently has the following match card,

– TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth (c) vs. Matt Hardy & Leon Slater

– TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Victoria Crawford

– TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Ash & Heather Reckless (c) vs. Jody Threat & Dani Luna

– Ariana Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

– AJ Francis (w/ KC Navarro) vs. Mike Santana

– Cody Deaner vs. Eddie Edwards

– Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah & Joe Hendry