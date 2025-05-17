Next weekend, WWE is bringing back the quarterly specials on the NBC Network, Saturday Nights Main Event, for the second time in 2025. The Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will be in action on that night, against his long-time devotee, R-Truth.

On the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown, this match was officially announced for the Saturday Nights Main Event show, and it was also affirmed that it would be a non-title match. The match was set up from the happenings of this past weekend’s Backlash premium live event. After helping Cena win his main event match against Orton, Truth showed up in the post-show press conference, only for Cena to put him through a table.

In a sit-down interview with Wade Barrett that aired on SmackDown, Truth said that Cena won the match on his own at Backlash against Orton, and that he believes Cena wouldn’t turn his back on the people who believed in him. Even Truth didn’t want to beat Cena, but he can beat some sense into Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Also, in a video package that aired on Friday, Damian Priest said that he wanted to settle his unfinished business with Drew McIntyre, saying that the two had long been involved in each other’s business, hampering their career. He then challenged McIntyre to a steel cage match at Saturday Nights Main Event.

McIntyre later responded to the promo by coming out for his own promo on Smackdown, and he ended up accepting the challenge for next Saturday night. He concluded the promo by saying that only one of them will walk out of the cage, as the other will leave on a stretcher.

Saturday Nights Main Event May 2025 Match Card

WWE in association with Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Vinik Sports Group, announced a Memorial Day weekend takeover at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida – Saturday Nights Main Event (Saturday, May 24), NXT Battleground 2025 (Sunday, May 25), Monday Night Raw (Monday, May 26) and NXT (Tuesday, May 27). The card for the first event of the fray goes as follows,

– Non-title Match: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship match: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul

– Tag Team Match: CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

– Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

– Old-school WWF Veteran Tatanka will return to WWE programming