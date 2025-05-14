After weeks of speculations, WWE confirmed the whereabouts of Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event after Wrestlemania 41 was over. After having two consecutive international outings, the popular gimmick-based event is returning to the United States for a second show to be conducted by the WWE in a newly inaugurated venue that might witness a big return.

None other than WWE’s poster figure, Cody Rhodes, is being rumored to make a comeback at the Big-Five PLE night, for the first time since WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare could officially be on the road to his comeback now that he’s been added to the poster of the Money in the Bank 2025 Premium Live Event.

WWE’s Karrion Kross “Would Surely Be In A Mental Asylum” Without Scarlett Bordeaux

In general, WWE only promotes superstars to perform on a show if he or she is available, and that should be the case for Rhodes. Furthermore, Rhodes has been seen at the center of the Money in the Bank 2025 PLE poster, making it very unlikely that it’s a false promotion. But for the time being, it’s still not clear whether he’d be there on the show in a wrestling capacity.

The official poster for the 2025 Money In The Bank event from Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ZMqxSf8rY3 — PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) May 6, 2025

Cody Rhodes could return even before WWE Money in the Bank 2025

With his rivalry with John Cena far from over, Rhodes’ appearance at Money in the Bank 2025 could set the stage for his next move as he would be out to seek redemption after being robbed of his title reign at WrestleMania. More importantly, Rhodes is also being advertised to appear on the May 16 episode of SmackDown in Greensboro, North Carolina.

That being said, we may not have to wait until Money in the Bank 2025 to have the top babyface figure back on television. Thus, this Friday night could mark his triumphant return on Smackdown, his first advertised appearance since WrestleMania 41 Night Two, where the heel duo of Travis Scott and John Cena ended his title reign in the main event.

As for Money in the Bank 2025, it will be the 16th show in the Money in the Bank chronology, dating back to 2010. It takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern. Alongside Rhodes, top names like CM Punk and John Cena are also being promoted for the night.