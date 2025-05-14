WWE Raw roster member Karrion Kross was seemingly in a cheerful mood on the occasion of his life partner Scarlett Bordeaux’s birthday. He hasn’t been significant parts of any recent major WWE shows including WrestleMania 41 that led to frustration that’s been shown on WWE TV as well as on social media.

However, if it wasn’t for Scarlett Bordeaux, then he might not have reached thus far in the first place. Taking to social media, Kross wished his wife a happy birthday and spilled out a harsh reality of his life,

“Wishing my best friend the happiest birthday today. Without her, I would surely be in a mental asylum. And somehow I’d probably find her there anyways.”

Top WWE NXT Talent Seemingly Dating Championship Contender For Battleground 2025

Wishing my best friend the happiest birthday today. Without her, I would surely be in a mental asylum. And somehow I’d probably find her there anyways. A huge thank you to everyone who subscribed to @Lady_Scarlett13 & @ShotziWWE YouTube channel. You all put them over 50k 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LoVqb3Wybn — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) May 13, 2025

The comment came alongside four pictures showing the two of them together in various locations across the world. Kross also thanked his followers for subscribing to Scarlett Bordeaux’s latest project, a paranormal-themed YouTube channel with co-host Shotzi. The channel won’t seemingly have any halt despite Shotzi’s WWE contract coming to an end in the near future.

For the record, Kross got married to Scarlett Bordeaux in April 2022 after they had dated for years before that. The two made their WWE debuts together in 2020 and were subsequently released the following year after performing on NXT. They eventually rejoined the WWE, together in 2022, but they failed to make it to the top of the league.

Saraya Admittedly “Takes Responsibility For” Being Intoxicated In WWE Total Divas Filming

WWE future of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux still up in the air

Over the past year, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux had been serving as the leaders of a faction called The Final Testament, but the group disbanded, all of a sudden, after Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering were released from their contracts earlier this year. With that, even the WWE couple’s status is also reportedly up in the air.

As such, Scarlett Bordeaux openly teased their possible departure from WWE late last month, but they weren’t part of the wave of WWE releases that took place after Wrestlemania 41. Before joining the WWE, she had competed on promotions such as Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Ring of Honor (ROH), TNA/Impact Wrestling, as well as the independent circuit like AAW Wrestling, Chikara, and Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW).