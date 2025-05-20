Roxanne Perez made a statement on her debut night as an official Monday Night Raw roster member by qualifying for the women’s Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match.

In the first women’s division match of the May 19 episode of WWE Raw, Roxanne Perez defeated Becky Lynch and Natalya in a Triple Threat to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match after chaos broke out during the contest. Before heading into the match, Adam Pearce announced that Perez had signed with the Raw brand following her appearances over recent weeks.

Both Lynch and Perez avoided to be in Nattie’s devastating Sharpshooter submission, but the Queen of Harts eventually applied the move on Perez alongside Lynch for a brief span. Lynch found the ropes to pull herself out of the move, hit the Manhandle Slam to Natalya for a near-fall.

This is when Lyra Valkyria returned to Raw after a week’s gap and attacked Lynch. The pair brawled outside of the ring before Lynch returned to the ring for the finish of the bout, only for Natalya to lock in the Sharpshooter on her. Valkyria pulled Lynch away from the submission, allowing Perez to land Pop Rox for the winning pinfall on Natalya and make way to Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event.

More qualifiers for Money in the Bank 2025 ladder matches are scheduled for next week’s Raw, with the exact lineups yet to be revealed. Also, on the May 23 Smackdown episode, Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Zelina Vega will be the women’s qualifier, while LA Knight vs. Aleister Black vs. Shinsuke Nakamura will be a men’s qualifying contest.

Money In The Bank 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Money in the Bank 2025 edition marks the overall 16th show in the popular Money in the Bank chronology, dating back to 2010. It takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern on Netflix in and out of the United States region. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Solo Sikoa vs. five TBD

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. three TBD