After weeks of speculations about her status, Giulia was officially inserted into the WWE Smackdown roster this week. This comes after weeks of appearances on Raw, feuding with the WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY alongside another NXT cohort, Roxanne Perez.

On the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, a backstage segment aired that saw Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair talking, continuing the speculations of their potential partnership in the future. The two also seemingly had a chat last week. Flair wasn’t in the mood to pair up with Bliss, as it appears after Bliss reminded her of their roots from the NXT days, almost a decade ago.

It was then that Giulia walked out of Nick Aldis’ office as the WWE SmackDown General Manager stepped out of the room and announced that the former NXT Women’s Champion was the newest member of the blue brand roster. Given her experience and caliber, Giulia is going to be a valuable asset for the women’s division in the mainstay scene.

Giulia cut her ties with Roxanne Perez before joining WWE Smackdown

Following the biggest NXT premium live event of the year, during the Wrestlemania weekend that’s Stand & Deliver, Giulia had been seen on Raw forming an alliance with Roxanne Perez. The two former NXT women’s champions featured in a short feud with both Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. The latter duo then defeated the two heels on the latest bygone episode of Raw.

In a digital exclusive that aired after their Raw, Perez wanted to strengthen her bond with Giulia, but the latter ended their partnership as Perez was looking for ways for their team to regain momentum. Then came the moment of Giulia joining WWE Smackdown, this week, seemingly indicating that Perez could be Raw-bound, next Monday night.

Given her track record, Giulia would quickly be on the rise on WWE Smackdown in the coming weeks. In her short time with WWE, the Japanese talent has already climbed the ranks of NXT to become one of the top stars of the developmental territory, by winning the NXT Women’s Championship in January. She lost it to NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a winner-take-all match back in March at Roadblock.