There are still speculations ongoing regarding the status of WWE Evolution 2025, the rare all-women premium live event in the calendar. The expectation is that WWE officials have their plans figured out for the show and it’s only a matter of time that the PLE will be announced, officially. It also appears that WWE has a top match chalked out for the all-female show featuring The Queen of the roster.

In an update to the first match in the pipeline for WWE Evolution 2025, WrestleVotes reports that WWE is planning to do Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair. While the two had briefly crossed paths on WWE programming in the past, this match was teased once again on last week’s SmackDown following their confrontation on TV.

WWE Evolution 2025: Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill feud for PLE has already begun

After an absence of almost a month, Charlotte Flair returned to television during the latest episode of WWE Smackdown. But her comeback wasn’t fully embraced by the audience, which led the multi-time champion to walk out of the show, but not before a future champion, Jade Cargill, showed her the way, seemingly starting to build for a match for WWE Evolution 2025.

Originally, Jade Cargill was scheduled to face Nia Jax on WWE Smackdown for an opportunity at the WWE Women’s Championship, but before that, the Flair came down to the ring for a promo segment, hinted at returning to the championship picture which caused massive boos from the present audience.

Out of frustration, Flair left the ring when Cargill came out and met her on the ramp for a staredown. Taking the mic, Cargill stated that Flair already had her chance at Wrestlemania 41 and she lost, and now it’s time for her to get to the back of the line. Flair was seemingly unhappy with these comments, and she might backfire, en route to WWE Evolution 2025.

According to the latest updates from PWInsider Elite, WWE Evolution 2025 is now being targeted to be placed on the weekend of July 12 in Atlanta, Georgia, instead of July 5. The report states that the show will be scheduled in a way to be a follow-up with a Saturday Night’s Main Event taping the same weekend.