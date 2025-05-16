WWE could be planning to insert Travis Scott at the upcoming Money in the Bank 2025 PLE, according to a report from PWInsider. After the key role that the mainstream celebrity had played at Wrestlemania on behalf of John Cena to win the WWE Championship, many anticipated when we could witness Scott next on WWE programming and the upcoming WWE PLE in June could be that night.

Going by the source, there is a belief among WWE creative that Scott will be available for the Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event, and he might just continue with the angle from Wrestlemania 41. The rapper appeared at the biggest event of the year, and helped John Cena in his WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes.

That being said, PWInsider reports that WWE has discussed ideas for Scott to team up with Cena at Money in the Bank 2025. Pitches have been made for a tag team or six-man tag team bout, with the opponent team not being fully known. To feature in the match, Scott has also been training in Texas with 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, which also suggests WWE does have something in mind for him inside the squared circle.

Money in the Bank 2025: John Cena – Cody Rhodes rivalry to continue at WWE PLE

It’s easy to assume that Cody Rhodes will be part of this possible tag team match scheduled for Money in the Bank 2025, continuing the feud that began at Elimination Chamber. While Cody is currently absent from WWE programming, he is being advertised for Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event. In fact, he is also being promoted for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

For the time being, the official Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event poster features a star-studded lineup of all kinds of top WWE Superstars, including the likes of CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, and more. The backdrop is kind of similar to the classic 2013 SummerSlam poster.

Given John Cena has an illustrious history at Money in the Bank PLEs, the 2025 edition shouldn’t be any different. Last year, he announced his retirement tour on this PLE, and this year, he will mark his final outing at MITB as the Undisputed WWE Champion, given that he goes through R-Truth at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24th in Tampa, Florida.