Randy Orton is coming off a tough loss at WWE Backlash premium live event, but another high-profile feud at Summerslam 2025 should be waiting for him. This comes as a result of him putting his hands on WWE officials in recent months on SmackDown as well as PLEs. The trend continued at Backlash, setting up the stage for a major upcoming showdown.

In the coming weeks, WWE could be setting the stage for this major match where Randy Orton is expected to face SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis at SummerSlam 2025. The news comes from WrestleVotes, as the source cited reasons behind this match. Aldis is seemingly ready to feature in competition in the WWE, and the biggest event of the summer seems to be the perfect stage for him to make it happen,

“I think SummerSlam seems likely. Couple weeks ago, we reported that Nick Aldis is willing and ready when the storyline permits. If they’ve figured it out with him and Orton and they’ve come to a date, then I say let’s rock and roll.”

Summerslam 2025: Nick Aldis to compete in his first WWE match?

If this match at Summerslam 2025 gets confirmed, it would mark Nick Aldis’ first match on WWE programming. He was appointed as the on-screen authority for the blue brand last year, alongside Adam Pearce serving as his contemporary for the Raw brand. Aldis stepping back into the ring will also be a rare instance of a General Manager competing in a match at a WWE PLE.

Aldis last wrestled in October 2023 for NWA before he was hired by the WWE to serve as a TV head-honcho. The tension between Orton and Aldis has been building for over a year, with Orton already downing him with RKOs in the past. But things reached a boiling point at Backlash 2025, when Orton hit Aldis with an RKO for the third time, and it makes perfect sense for the WWE to book a match between the two at Summerslam 2025.

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. On an April edition of Friday Night Smackdown, it was revealed that Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B will be the host of the first-ever two-night summer spectacle.