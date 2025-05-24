TNA Under Siege 2025 pay-per-view went down at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, last night, bringing a loaded match card on the evening also featuring WWE NXT talents. This was a big night for Miss NXT, Arianna Grace as she was making her in-ring debut for the TNA promotion. She came up short in that bout, but now she’s looking forward to teaming up with her father.

Arianna Grace took on none other than Tessa Blanchard at the TNA Under Siege 2025 PPV event in a hard-hitting contest. Before the match started, NXT’s Robert Stone showed up and announced that he was enforcing the law as the new sheriff. Since TNA official Santino Marella didn’t have a manager’s license, he was pulled from the ringside area.

In the match at TNA Under Siege 2025, Grace fought bravely against a former TNA Impact World Champion, Tessa, who had the early advantage using brute force. After beating up Grace around ringside, the action returned to the ring when Grace was able to fight back. She landed a superplex to gain control, but being the veteran, Tessa nailed a magnum off the top rope to win the match.

TNA Under Siege 2025: Rare tag team challenge issued by father-daughter duo

Following the match at TNA Under Siege 2025, a segment aired featuring Santino Marella and her daughter, Arianna Grace. Marella announced that he was going to talk to the higher-ups in TNA to get a match against Stone as the latter claimed to be the news ‘sheriff’ of TNA, trying to upstage Marella.

Arianna Grace suggested that they should take on Stone and Tessa Blanchard in a tag team match, wanting to avenge her loss from earlier in the night at TNA Under Siege 2025. The announcers hoped that the match would be made official, this Thursday night on the weekly episode of TNA Impact, marking a rare occasion when a wrestling father teams up with her daughter.

For the record, NXT star Arianna Grace was appointed as the liaison between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling, to be dubbed Miss NXTNA in recent months. This gave her a chance to work alongside her father, Santino Marella, but TNA Under Siege 2025 was the first time that she performed in a match on TNA. It wasn’t the final time as she promised “to beat Tessa’s a**” in the near future.