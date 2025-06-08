After 25 minutes of outrageous collision featuring six WWE superstars, Naomi becomes Miss Money in the Bank 2025! En route to achieving one of the most memorable moments of her wrestling career, Naomi outlasted Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Roxanne Perez in a star-studded field to cement her position in the women’s championship scenario in the near future.

Money in the Bank 2025 women’s division ladder match lineup was a perfect mix of veteran instincts of Bliss, Naomi, and Ripley going up against relative newcomers like Perez, Vaquer, and Giulia. Naomi was the first to introduce a ladder into the match, knocking Vaquer into the announce desk. However, Bliss and Ripley worked together to knock down the multi-time ladder match participant.

As the women’s Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match continued, Vaquer nailed Ripley with a Devil’s Kiss on a suspended ladder. Later, Perez and Bliss hit two rhythmic Code Reds to flatten Naomi and Vaquer.

The match-finish saw Ripley hitting a Riptide on Giulia and Bliss hitting Perez with the sister Abigail. The two had a brief staredown before joining the race for the climb to the ladder. Naomi came at the very last minute and knocked the two former champions off the ladder. She then made the climb and grabbed the briefcase to win the women’s Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match.

Money in the Bank 2025: Naomi coming after IYO SKY/Tiffany Stratton

Naomi is a two-time former women’s champion, and she’d back in the title hunt for a third time, this time, as per her demand. Via this Money in the Bank 2025 win, Naomi would now be able to pursue either Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship on Smackdown, or IYO SKY’s WWE Women’s World Championship on Raw. For the time being, both the champions have maintained silence on Naomi’s victory.

Before this career-altering win at Money in the Bank 2025, Naomi had spent the first half of this year, transitioning to a super heel after revealing herself to be the one behind the attack on Jade Cargill, causing her to be out of action for several months during the Road to Wrestlemania season. The two then collide at the Show of Shows, with Cargill emerging victorious. Naomi later defeated Cargill and Nia Jax in a triple-threat match to qualify for Money in the Bank.