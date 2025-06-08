After hell was unleashed in the annual gimmick match, Seth Rollins emerged victorious as the Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match winner. The Visionary outlasted five other participants in the form of Solo Sikoa, Andrade, LA Knight, Penta, and El Grande Americano with the help of her allies, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

After Penta suplex-ed Rollins onto a ladder, Knight clotheslined Rollins out of the ring. As Knight and Penta climbed the ladder, Reed and Breakker made their presence felt at Money in the Bank 2025. Breakker spear-ed Americano while Reed pulled Knight off the ladder. Reed hit Andrade with a tsunami splash while Breakker speared Knight.

Money in the Bank 2025: Jacob Fatu betrays Solo Sikoa in ladder match

Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo then arrived at Money in the Bank 2025 as they battled Breakker and Reed until Breakker speared Mateo through a barricade. Fatu capitalized as he hit Reed with a Samoan Drop, followed by a suicidal dive. Fatu then set up a ladder for Sikoa to make the climb.

The twist in the story then came as Fatu grabbed his foot and yelled, “Solo, I hate you!” before hitting him with a superkick. He followed up with a top rope moonsault before chokeslamming him through a ladder set up between the apron and a barricade.

Focusing back on the Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match, Rollins made the climb with a ladder, but Knight pulled him down. Rollins also pulled LA off the ladder. He blocked a BFT attempt and sent Knight crashing through a ladder before hitting him with a Curb Stomp. In an empty field, he climbed the ladder to become Mr. Money in the Bank for the second time.

Before Money in the Bank 2025, Rollins was the holder of this opportunistic briefcase in 2014. This contract ultimately led him to his first World title win by cashing in during the WrestleMania 31 main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, converting the match into a triple threat. Rollins pinned Reigns in that match to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.