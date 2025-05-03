The fourth overall match for the WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event has been announced on the latest bygone episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The United States Championship will be defended in a fatal-4-way match at next Saturday’s show in this match.

As per the confirmation of the SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis, the reigning champion Jacob Fatu will defend his United States title against Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight in this Fatal-4-Way at WWE Backlash 2025 in St. Louis next Saturday night. This marks the first time that Fatu will be defending his title in any PLE since winning the belt from LA Knight at Wrestlemania.

Having WWE Backlash 2025 implications, McIntyre and Knight competed in a number-one contender’s match on last week’s Smackdown that ended without a decisive finish after Priest interfered. This week, LA Knight vs. Damian Priest ended in a DQ after Solo Sikoa interfered. Knight & Priest ganged up on Solo, which led to United States Champion Jacob Fatu saving Solo and then laying out both Knight & Priest.

Later in a backstage segment, the Smackdown GM Nick Aldis wasn’t happy with Solo Sikoa interfering in the LA Knight vs. Damian Priest match. Aldis announced that Fatu will defend the United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Knight & Priest at WWE Backlash 2025. Solo reminded how McIntyre won the Number-One Contender’s match last week via DQ. Aldis then converted this match into a Fatal-4-Way by adding McIntyre to the mix.

Also just a day ahead of this match at WWE Backlash 2025, all four participants will collide in a tag team match on WWE Smackdown, next Friday night with Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline facing the unlikely tag team of Damian Priest and LA Knight. The announcement came after Fatu seemed ready for the title match while Sikoa claimed Aldis was trying to rob Fatu of his title reign.

WWE Backlash 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and the currently announced match card for the annual event goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– United States Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight

– Pat McAfee vs. Gunther