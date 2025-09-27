Brock Lesnar had a feast on the carcass of John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, seemingly regaining his indestructible avatar upon returning to WWE television. Signing a new deal with the WWE, he will continue to make limited appearances on television, but it’s not happening anytime soon. Going by the current updates, the marquee attraction of the WWE roster isn’t possibly coming back on TV this year.

Providing a negative update to the WWE fans, Fightful Select has reported that we won’t be seeing him for a while, as he is not scheduled for any immediate TV appearances. This update aligns with the previous info provided by WrestleVotes, suggesting that the former Universal Champion will be involved in the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania next year. So, he will likely be back on the road to the 42nd edition of the Show of Shows.

However, rumors are also there regarding Brock Lesnar teaming up with The Vision at this year’s Survivor Series: WarGames due to his reunion with Paul Heyman at Wrestlepalooza. In that case, two of the superpowers in the WWE might fight side by side at the final Big-Four WWE premium live event of the year. In that case, The Beast could even return before the end of the year.

Brock Lesnar to be built up like a monster en route to WrestleMania 42

In more news, WWE is reportedly planning Brock Lesnar vs. Bron Breakker for WrestleMania 42. On that note, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE always planned to make Lesnar look strong upon his return, which explained his dominant win over Cena at Wrestlepalooza. The idea is to make him a monster whom someone would slay one day. That someone could turn out to be Bron Breakker.

After staying off WWE TV for over two years, Brock Lesnar returned at this year’s SummerSlam on television, targeting John Cena. In the opening match of WWE Wrestlepalooza last weekend, he defeated a 17-time World Champion in a match that lasted for 9 minutes. His outing was so dominant that some of the children in attendance ended up crying.