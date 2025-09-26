One of the marquee names on the WWE roster, Brock Lesnar, was unable to attend WrestleMania 40 & 41, respectively, from Philadelphia & Las Vegas, due to being mentioned in the Vince McMahon – Janel Grant lawsuit. His last WrestleMania appearance came in the 39th, AKA the WrestleMania Hollywood edition in 2023, where he defeated Omos in the opening match of Night Two.

Following his comeback to the WWE fold, it has now been confirmed that Brock Lesnar will be seen in action at WrestleMania 42, where the show returns to Vegas for the second consecutive year. WWE has officially been promoting The Beast to the Grandest Stage of them All after 3 years, as he’s featured on the poster for WrestleMania 42.

A new graphic for advertising purposes related to the two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 2026 was released for pre-sale purposes. Brock Lesnar turned out to be the most discussed name to be featured on the graphic, alongside the likes of Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and CM Punk.

According to Bodyslam, WWE has been discussing the possibility of a future match between Bron Breakker and Brock Lesnar. One of the sources has also suggested that this match could potentially happen at WrestleMania 42 in April 2026. For the time being, The Beast isn’t expected to be back on WWE television until next year.

Next two WWE appearances revealed for Brock Lesnar

According to follow-up updates from WrestleVotes, Brock Lesnar is booked for the first two big events of 2026: Royal Rumble 2026 (which will take place in Saudi Arabia) and WrestleMania 42.

After staying off WWE TV for over two years, the former WWE Champion returned at this year’s SummerSlam. In the opening match of WWE Wrestlepalooza, last weekend, he defeated 17-time World Champion John Cena in a match that lasted for 9 minutes.

Brock Lesnar got back his dominant avatar as he beat John Cena after hitting him with 6 back-to-back F5s. After the bout, Lesnar F5-ed the referee and also hit Cena with another F5 before making the exit, leading a few Kids in attendance to cry. Moreover, Paul Heyman joined forces with him before the match, and he also introduced The Beast in the ring.