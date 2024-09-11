After remaining on a hiatus for the past three months, Natalya Neidhart was back onboard on WWE Raw, this week assuring tons of her fans about her status with the company. There were uncertainties about her parting ways with the TKO-owned brand after her previous deal expired but the WWE ultimately signed her to a new contract, making the comeback happen.

While being away from the WWE in the early summer of 2024, Natalya Neidhart distanced herself from the company and it appears that she was up to something yet to be disclosed. Appearing in a conversation on Growing Up Von Erichs following her Raw appearance, Natalya commented on her return and what she was doing during this hiatus.

“I made my return back to the ring. I took the summer off, I was working on a couple of projects. We were back in Calgary, and that’s where my family started. It was so cool to make my re-debut in WWE back in Calgary,” Natalya Neidhart sounded emotional.

“My whole family was there, Bret (Hart) was on Raw. I was able to win my match for my team. It was cool. It’s always nice to be back home.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Natalya Neidhart’s Full Accolades From WWE Career

Natalya Neidhart helped two babyface stars seek revenge on Raw

Emanating from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, this week’s WWE Raw marked a homecoming for the veteran Natalya Neidhart who also started a new stint with the WWE under a brand-new contract. Appearing as a mystery partner for Zelina Vega & Lyra Valkyria in a tag team match on WWE Raw, she also scored the win for her side against Pure Fusion Collective’s Zoey Stark, Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler.

Reflecting on the return, Natalya Neidhart also took to Twitter/X and looked back on her first time in a WWE ring was at In Your House: Canadian Stampede in Calgary, and that was the last time her whole family was together until this week’s Raw. Hence, it was a full-circle moment for her, and performing in front of the Calgary crowd meant a lot to her.