As her contract expiry date approaches closer, Natalya Neidhart was seen in action on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw and the night after on NXT. On Raw, she suffered a loss against the debutant Kiana James while on NXT, she got to pick up the win over another newbie Izzi Dame.

Reports have recently confirmed that Natalya Neidhart will be done with her WWE career earlier next month if WWE doesn’t agree to sign her to a new deal and the fans are genuinely concerned about this departure. Being one of the most veteran talents in the locker room, there is a lot of sympathy for her on social media and she is aware of that.

WWE SmackDown: Updated Match Card Announced For June 7 Episode

A list of Natalya Neidhart’s achievements from her WWE career

Recently, the Knockout News X handle listed the series of accolades that Natalya Neidhart has achieved in her WWE career which further paved the way for her to get into the Guinness World Book on multiple occasions. The list of achievements is given below,

– Most WWE matches (female)

– Most WWE wins in a career (female)

– Most WWE PLE appearances (female)

– Most WWE Wrestle Mania appearances

– Most WWE “Raw” matches

– Most WWE “SmackDown” matches

– 2 x Canadian Hall of Famer

– 1 x Divas Champion

– 1 x Smackdown Women’s Champion

– 1 x WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion

Natalya Neidhart noticed the tweet and herself reposted it on her wall by thanking the user. She is aware of the fact about the fans thinking about her future and being concerned about it but to date, she hasn’t spoken about it in public. Speculations are rife that these ongoing days are her last in the WWE as she’s excited to explore outside opportunities.

“She Wears Less Clothes Out There Than Anybody,” WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Ring Gear Criticized

Over on this week’s Raw, it was further teased that Natalya Neidhart was possibly leaving or beginning a new phase in the WWE after she suffered a loss against Kiana James. In a backstage segment on Raw, she was shown frustrated due to the loss when she was approached by Sonya Deville, who asked if she was ready for something different.

In response, Natalya Neidhart quoted her late uncle, Owen Hart saying, “Enough is enough and it’s time for a change,” which was the motto behind him joining The Nation of Domination. It’s not clear if Nattie was indicating at her stint’s end at WWE Raw as the contract expiry approaches closer or if she will continue to be here under the influence of Sonya Deville.

According to a new update from Fightful Select Backstage Report, Natalya Neidhart has yet to sign a new contract with the WWE. Before finalizing things, she might consider all her options outside the company, per the source,

“I have not heard of a deal being signed. I heard she was going out to weigh her options.”