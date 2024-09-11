WWE NXT is gearing up for its switch to CW as the new home of the show from October 1 onward and it will be coming up with a stacked card. Already multiple championship matches have been confirmed to headline the early October episode. Plus, two former WWE world champions have also been confirmed to make their presence felt to pull up the ratings.

CM Punk has been announced to have a “special announcement” on next week’s WWE NXT which should have some connection to his further appearance on the WWE’s third brand during the CW episode premiere. Punk was announced to be appearing live on next week’s show in the closing segment of the latest bygone episode. A storyline also played out on social media where Punk addressed a post related to NXT General Manager Ava. NBA star Tyrese Haliburton will also make an appearance on next week’s episode.

While nothing is confirmed regarding Punk’s appearance and role for these upcoming appearances, WWE NXT creative head Shawn Michaels recently revealed that The Second City Saint will play a major role on the show. He also added that several main roster stars will also make an appearance at the season premiere episode that goes toe-to-toe with AEW Dynamite.

It’s also been announced via social media that another former WWE Champion The Miz will host a special edition of his Miz TV for the October 1 edition of WWE NXT. No further update has been provided regarding his guest on the show as we wait for further confirmations regarding this segment.

Apart from Punk and The Miz, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have also been advertised as appearances. It’s not been clarified if the duo will put their tag titles on the line during their next appearance.

WWE NXT October 1 episode match card

WWE NXT October 1 episode will take place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois which is being dubbed as the season premiere of the show. The currently confirmed match card of that night goes as follows,

– WWE NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Trick Williams

– WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia

– Chicago Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

– CM Punk appears

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill appear

– The Miz hosts Miz TV