Working for the WWE for almost two decades, Natalya Neidhart achieved the status of celebrity with mainstream appeal attached to it. While her wrestling stature adds to her legacy, belonging to the Hart Dynasty and featuring in the Total Divas reality TV series contributed to her stardom. There was a time when she wants to increase her fame even more after having a fake phone call.

While speaking on the Nikki and Brie podcast, Natalya Neidhart revealed that she unfollowed Jason Momoa after having an incident where she was tricked by an imposter who was pretending to be Momoa. The veteran WWE Superstar ran down the whole experience and emphasized how disappointed she was when she found out that she wasn’t connected to the real actor.

Eventually, the legendary Bret Hart unknowingly played a part in the confusing scenario as Natalya Neidhart revealed that once she received a text from a guy saying that someone named Jason Momoa, whom he thought was an actor, had called him. Bret didn’t recognize the actor and Nattie wasn’t fully sure enough which led her to search him on Google to realize how big of a star Momoa was.

Natalya Neidhart was connected to an impersonator Jason Momoa

Later, Bret Hart and a film crew member were having breakfast and Hart told her that Jason Momoa wanted to call her and asked if he could give him her number. Natalya Neidhart was excited with this information because she got to know Jason Momoa’s fame from Aquaman. Hence, her assumed thought was thought it would be amazing to feature in one of his forthcoming movies and she even considered leaving WWE for such an opportunity.

In the end, Natalya Neidhart ended up speaking with the fake Jason Momoa on the phone for an hour, convincing herself that it was him for real. Even everyone in her family was eager to speak to the actor but when he finally called, they all realized that the whole thing was just conducted by a fraudster. It was unthinkable though how the impersonator sounded believable as the real Jason Momoa.

“Anyway, I got on the phone with this fake Jason Momoa for an hour. I remember we were all waiting, like, we all wanted to hear from Jason Momoa. Then we realized, all of us, when he finally did call—we realized it was fake,” revealed Natalya Neidhart. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

