Real life of Charlotte Flair has majorly been discussed during the road to Wrestlemania season, thanks to her multiple divorces and Tiffany Stratton addressing it directly on television. While this move by Tiffany dragged negative heat from a portion of the WWE fanbase, no one can deny how much it contributed to the otherwise dull women’s title match storyline at Wrestlemania 41.

In a follow-up, Charlotte Flair has now openly admitted that she is going to bring more of her real-life aspects to the reel-life character she plays on TV. The top WWE Superstar having the real name, Ashley Fliehr delved more into a discussion about her on-screen persona during an interview with PEOPLE, and expressed that she feels her TV character isn’t relatable.

Henceforth, she wanted the fans to pull back the curtain on Charlotte Flair in an attempt to show the fans her true self. Per her belief, the over-the-top character that she plays on TV appears to be so perfect and accomplished that people often struggle to separate the character and what she really is in real life.

Charlotte Flair talks about future planning for her TV character in WWE

Charlotte Flair further mentioned an emotional interview she gave to Sherri about her recent divorce, where she had felt more confident about only being herself rather than just hiding something for the sake of her on-screen gimmick. This is when she also noted that she will start to include more of her real personality in her storylines following the massive loss at Wrestlemania 41,

“I think I will tap more into that and kind of try to bring me — Ashley, the real person — to Charlotte, because I do feel like Charlotte really isn’t, the character I made is not relatable. If I could be ‘Charlotte’ in my real life, I would. In reality, if I wasn’t here right now, I’d be in sweats watching old episodes of $ex and the City.”

Overall, Charlotte Flair is a 14-time women’s world champion, having held the WWE Divas Championship once, the final holder of the belt, the six-time WWE Raw Women’s Championship winner, the inaugural holder, and a record seven-time SmackDown Women’s Championship holder, currently known as the Women’s World Championship.

Coming back to the WWE in early 2025, Charlotte Flair won the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match and got to pick the WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for a dream match at Wrestlemania 41. Stratton eventually ended up becoming the winner of the bout, culminating in a feud that was very much personal.