At the beginning of last year, there were uncertainties regarding the professional wrestling career of Natalya Neidhart. Following the expiry of her WWE contract, she existed as a free agent for the better part of the 2024 summer. Ending all the speculations, she’s since returned to the WWE in September and accomplished another milestone with the company.

Most recently, Natalya Neidhart logged onto X to reveal an astounding fact from her WWE career. She dropped a post about celebrating her 18th year in WWE. She also thanked WWE for everything the company has offered her along the way.

“Today marks 18 years since I signed my first @wwe contract. 18 uninterrupted years of wrestling full time for @wwe,” Natalya Neidhart commented on her WWE tenure.

“Being able to compete in the ring with over 65 different women, who have each made me a better wrestler in their own unique way. Every match and moment has been a chance to learn, grow and to connect with all of you. I couldn’t have asked for a better story.”

During the December 23 episode of Monday Night RAW, Natalya Neidhart featured in her last TV match with IYO SKY, and Alba Fyre in a triple threat match as part of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament. IYO emerged victorious in that match to advance in the tourney after nailing the Over-the-Moonsault on the self-proclaimed BOAT of the WWE locker room.

IYO winning the match, especially by pinning Natalya Neidhart, led to a ton of outrage from fans on social media. With her contributions to the company over the year which goes beyond in-ring competition, many believed that WWE officials would choose her to become the inaugural champion but that wasn’t the case.

Responding to the move made by the WWE, Natalya Neidhart has already broken her silence following the heartbreaking loss In the IC title tournament. The Queen of Harts shared a heartfelt message and wrote that she wakes up every morning realizing that she won’t be able to realize her full potential. However, she won’t stop fighting at any point.

Career achievements of Natalya Neidhart in WWE

– 1x SmackDown Women’s Champion

– 1x Divas Champion

– 1x Women’s Tag Team Champion

– Most appearances on pay-per-view for a female WWE wrestler (75)

– Most matches for a female WWE wrestler (1,514)

– Most wins for a female WWE wrestler (663)

– Most WrestleMania appearances for a female WWE wrestler (8)

– Most RAW matches for a female WWE wrestler (174)

– Most SmackDown matches for a female WWE wrestler (200)