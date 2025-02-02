With the “never say never” aspect intact for the professional wrestling circuit, the once-banned Tessa Blanchard could also end up being on WWE television. While the previous reports already nurtured the possibility of seeing the same, the latest partnership announced between WWE and TNA could further strengthen the aspect.

On January 16, WWE announced a new long-term partnership with TNA Wrestling, revealing that both wrestling promotions will continue collaborating which allows the talents to compete against one another on their respective shows. It seemingly increases the excitement for the pro-wrestling fans to see some crossover matches and the talents including Tessa Blanchard.

Tessa Blanchard comments on the special WWE – TNA partnership

The second-generation talent seemingly turns out to be someone who’s taking notes of the ongoing partnership, hoping for the best between the two brands. In an interview with Sescoops, Tessa Blanchard was asked to reflect on the partnership and what the fans and the talents could offer as an outcome. In response, she seemingly saw a flourishing set of opportunities for all involved.

“It’s something special. I think it’s something that no one could have expected. It’s something that people have been talking about, but now it’s in ink,” Tessa Blanchard forecasted.

“Now it’s out there for the whole world to see and it’s a huge blessing for both companies because just like NXT is filled with such amazing talent and leadership, TNA is as well.”

To shake things up in the professional wrestling landscape, the once-banished Tessa Blanchard found her way back to TNA Wrestling, seemingly determined to take back her throne in the Knockouts Division, targeting Jordynne Grace. Speaking of Grace, she’s someone who’s experienced the WWE – TNA partnership, firsthand. The Juggernaut had not only previously made her presence known on NXT, but also in last year’s Royal Rumble.

While it appeared to be a sheer surprise to the fanbase of TNA Wrestling to see Tessa Blanchard back on the scene in the promotion that once fired her due to unprofessional reasons, she’s seemingly being positioned as the next cornerstone position as we could further expect her presence on WWE television, as well.