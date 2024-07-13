Rhea Ripley is back on WWE Raw as seen on the latest episode of the show and now she will open up about her future plans. It’s been announced on this week’s Smackdown that the former Women’s World Champion will be there on the coming edition of WWE’s flagship show in the kick-off segment in what could be a promo session.

In the main event of the July 8 episode of WWE Raw, Dominik Mysterio and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeated The LWO (Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega). After a double-619 on Dominik, Morgan interfered to stop their opponents’ momentums as she sent Vega slamming into the ring post. A cheap shot to Rey ensured that Dominik picked up the win with a Frog Splash over Rey.

Once the match was over, Dominik hugged Morgan who further responded by jumping into Dom’s arms as the duo fell into the mat to create another compromising position between them. As they were about to celebrate with a kiss, Rhea Ripley’s music hit the arena sending the WWE Raw fans in attendance in a frenzy at the Canadian Tier Center in Ottawa, Canada.

This surprise return in the closing scene of this week’s WWE Raw was the first time TV outing for The Judgment Day member since being out of action from April onward due to a shoulder injury. Ripley briefly confronted her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio following her return while the Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan escaped through the audience. The current assumption is that Morgan will defend her title against Ripley at Summerslam.

Already announced for WWE Raw is Drew McIntyre’s return to TV after going through a one-week storyline suspension for putting his hands on the WWE officials at the Money in the Bank post-show. Also on the show, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will go face-to-face with King of the Ring winner Gunther, his SummerSlam opponent.

WWE Raw July 15 episode match card

WWE Raw July 15 episode will take place at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio and the current match card for the show goes as follows,

– Rhea Ripley to kick things off on the show

– Drew McIntyre returns

– Damian Priest and Gunther come face-to-face

– Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed