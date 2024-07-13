Heading into Summerslam 2024, Tiffany Stratton has the jackpot on WWE Smackdown in the form of the Women’s Money in the Bank contract by her side that guarantees her to become a future champion. She could have capitalized on an occasion on last night’s WWE weekly show but her current ally stopped her from cashing in the contract for a title match.

The 2024 Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match winner Tiffany Stratton kicked off this week’s WWE SmackDown and bragged about becoming the youngest Ms. Money in the Bank. She also put Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, and Bayley, the respective Women’s World Champion, NXT Women’s Champion, and the WWE Women’s Champion on notice for a potential cash-in on any one of the trio.

Bayley came out on WWE Smackdown and said Tiffany would become the first-ever woman to fail at successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank contract if she cashes in on her. The 2024 Queen of the Ring Nia Jax then came out and reminded everybody that she will take the WWE Women’s Championship from Bayley in three weeks at SummerSlam.

WWE Smackdown: Nia Jax blasted Bayley before their Summerslam encounter

The Women’s Champion stated that she isn’t her 2017 version whom Nia successfully defeated in the past but rather she is a Grand Slam Champion in the WWE. Nia agreed that Bayley isn’t the hugger anymore and proceeded to take a jab at Bayley’s butt by saying that the WWE Women’s Champion is now “BBL Bayley” (BBL stands for Brazilian Butt Lift).

Chaos ensued in the ring on WWE Smackdown after this as Nia confirmedly stated that Tiffany won’t ever cash in on her if she takes the title away from Bayley at Summerslam. Bayley hit Tiffany, but Nia attacked Bayley. The two heels double-teamed on Bayley, which led to “Michin” Mia Yim coming out to neutralize the scene with a Kendo Stick.

This segment also led to the opening match of WWE Smackdown where Nia Jax defeated “Michin” Mia Yim in a singles contest. Tiffany Stratton and Nia again attacked Bayley after the match. Since Bayley was down, Tiffany was looking forward to cash-in her MITB contract after the match, but Nia stopped her and questioned what she was doing. Tiffany eventually stopped and raised Nia’s hand before leaving the scene.