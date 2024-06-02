Going by the current updates, it’s perhaps the best phase to be a WWE Superstar given the company’s ever-growing situation. Merging themselves with the UFC brand raised the brand’s stocks as they are eyeing becoming an international juggernaut. This process has notably increased the flow of income for the talents who are under contract with the company.

As new talents are approaching toward the main roster of the WWE, they are reportedly experiencing significant hikes in terms of earnings. According to the reports of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current minimum salary of a WWE Superstar has been revealed and it will be around $350,000, per year.

WWE Superstars have the opportunity to earn additional paychecks

The average increment is noticeable as this minimum amount reportedly used to be around $300,000 per year before the TKO merger was announced, last year. Apart from the base amount, a WWE superstar can always expect to receive an additional amount while competing in big matches at WWE premium live events and receive additional paychecks from selling merchandise.

While this amount reveals the average salary of the WWE Superstars, the top talents under contract can often expect to receive a ten times bigger amount in comparison to this amount. They are also the ones to get a bigger chunk of the amount in terms of royalty as they mostly are the names to be carrying the big events.

It was also noted that a part of WWE’s success can be owed to its increased focus on international shows. The company has already confirmed a long schedule of premium live events (PLEs) for the next few months which mostly will be international. While WWE Superstars will benefit monetarily, it will also highlight its global reach and fanbase.

Currently, the WWE Superstars will have to perform in the below-given schedule in the PLEs,

– NXT Battleground at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, June 9th

– Clash at the Castle at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, June 15th

– Money in the Bank at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, July 6th

– NXT Heatwave also at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, July 7th

– SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, August 3rd

– Bash in Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, August 31st

– Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 2nd