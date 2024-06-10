For weeks now, Natalya Neidhart has been the subject of a discussion as her current contract with WWE will expire later this month. The veteran star has been with the company since 2007 which makes her one the longest-tenured talents in the entire history of the WWE. But judging by her latest posts on social media and the current updates, the inevitable might just happen as she might just opt to leave the company.

Taking to her Instagram account, Natalya Neidhart dropped the possible hint of what could be next for her wrestling career and that she might not remain associated with the WWE, anymore. She posted a series of behind-the-scenes clips from a photoshoot that she was attending.

Taylor Swift’s “So Long, London” song was playing in the background of the reel and it has people wondering if Natalya Neidhart was teasing about parting ways with the WWE, shortly. “I love this song, Taylor gets it,” the former Smackdown Women’s Champion wrote, “I’m just mad as hell cause I loved this place. For so long, London. Had a good run.”

Reports have that Natalya Neidhart hasn’t signed a new WWE contract

Rumors have circulated regarding Natalya Neidhart’s contract expiry and that she could be heading, next to All Elite Wrestling to be part of the third annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament given that she is part of the Hart family. Further reports claimed that she and WWE have been in talks over a new contract but they haven’t reached an agreement and that she is yet to sign anything regarding her next move.

Natalya Neidhart has reached a crossroads when it comes to her contract negotiations. She is weighing her options in and outside the WWE. According to Fightful Select, the two parties remain in negotiations regarding her contract, which is set to expire in June. Despite her significant presence on NXT and the new direction of WWE Raw, no new deal has been finalized as of this week.

If Natalya Neidhart indeed leaves the WWE then she will leave an enriched legacy behind her as one of the greatest female performers in the company’s history. Having six Guinness World Records to her name since 2007, the 42-year-old star is also a two-time women’s champion in the company.