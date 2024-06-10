Ricochet entered the list of discussed superstars who will soon hit the market as a free agent once the existing WWE contract expires. Unlike his colleagues, reports from PWInsider claimed that the WWE Raw talent has officially given notice to the WWE about his intention to leave upon the expiration of his contract.

Now that the official notice has come, we will likely see Ricochet moving out of the WWE storylines, pretty soon. He was the WWE Speed Champion after winning the inaugural tournament. He defended the belt against Andrade El Idolo which was taped following Smackdown going by the spoilers, Andrade has already been crowned the new champion. This suggests that the process of phasing out the former champion from TV has already begun.

WWE Clash At The Castle 2024: Drew McIntyre Eyeing Dream Moment From Home Country

Ricochet is already being phased out from WWE storylines

This theory was further supported by a new report from Fightful Select which noted that creative actions have been taken within WWE to facilitate Ricochet’s departure. This was evidenced by his loss of the WWE Speed Championship to Andrade during the Smackdown tapings. Alternative creative strategies are also reportedly being adopted to write off the high-flying talent from WWE TV.

In further updates from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer, “according to those close to the situation, everything is up in the air.” The reliable source was not fully on the same page as PWInsider’s initial report that claimed that Ricochet would be leaving once the ongoing deal with WWE was over.

From a career perspective, Ricochet has been in the WWE system since January 2018. Since his entry to the main roster, he had held the Intercontinental title, the United States title before which he also possessed the NXT North American title in addition to the recently lost WWE Speed title. His fiancée, Samantha Irvin is a WWE ring announcer.

Time will tell whether Ricochet indeed parts his ways with the WWE as many think that he was underutilized for the better part of his career in the company and whether his departure will also impact Samantha’s current role. Meanwhile, the possible exit also has some fans excited as they expect him to feature in a potential rematch with old rival Will Ospreay in AEW or perhaps in NJPW.