Gigi Dolin has been one of the regular features of the current WWE NXT roster and was heavily speculated to move to the main roster. Although involved in an active storyline, she suddenly stopped appearing on television which raised eyebrows about her status within the company. Now, it appears that an injury is the reason that has currently sidelined her and there’s no timeframe available for a return.

As reported by Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp and Corey Brennan, Gigi Dolin is dealing with a serious knee injury and was recently spotted with her leg in a brace. There is no update available on the severity of the injury and how it was picked up in the first place. That being said, we could only assume when we will be seeing her back on TV, again.

Gigi Dolin’s storyline with Arianna Grace was suddenly dropped

The former Toxic Attraction faction member hasn’t wrestled on NXT since losing via DQ to Arianna Grace on the March 12 episode. The loss meant that Gigi Dolin would be forced to undergo a makeover by Grace, which led to a series of sketches featuring the two. This plan was reportedly made to keep her off the TV while being injured. Later the angle was fully dropped.

During a Q&A podcast on Fightful Select, Corey Brennan previously shed light on Gigi Dolin’s status, revealing that WWE had dropped the angle involving her and Grace for undisclosed reasons. It was further disclosed that WWE has no immediate plans for the former champion in NXT,

“I will begin abroad answer here for you guys so we’ve been looking into Gigi situation a bit and that most of we can’t confirm now is that her storyline where Ariana Grace was dropped. It was dropped for a number of reasons, but we have not been able to confirm them as now, and now there are no immediate plans for Gigi Dolan at this time in NXT.”

There have been discussions about Gigi Dolin’s potential transition to the main roster, fueled up by her appearances on WWE’s Main Event. She made appearances on two episodes of Smackdown in 2022 and featured in three episodes of Main Event between December 2023 and January 2024 but she was never fully placed on the mainstay scene.