  Tiffany Stratton Remains Confident Of Main-Eventing WWE Wrestlemania

Tiffany Stratton Remains Confident Of Main-Eventing WWE Wrestlemania

Arindam Pal

Feb 18, 2024 at 5:55 PM

Tiffany Stratton reached the heights of her WWE career in the minimum amount of time and at such a young age by becoming the NXT Women’s Champion in mid-2023. With her glamorous lifestyle being in focus in or outside the ring, she aspires to take over the main roster, and even a veteran like Paul Heyman believed her to be a star power when that arrival happens in the big league.

Realizing her potential in the WWE, Tiffany Stratton appeared to be a safe choice for Becky Lynch’s primary feud for a return to the NXT scene. After winning the title in September, Becky successfully defended it at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event in an Extreme Rules match and many believe that it could have sent the former champion into a back-foot position.

“She’s Actually Going To Come Back Faster,” Ric Flair On Charlotte Flair’s WWE Comeback

Tiffany Stratton was unable to come out victorious in his feud with Becky Lynch but showing extreme confidence she ensured that her stock continues to rise even in this defeat. She previously made a bold statement about main-eventing Wrestlemania shortly and she stuck to that statement with another post on Instagram which stated the following,

“Name an assignment I didn’t understand. I’ve always loved the idea of not being what people expect me to be, but tonight was different. The Man @beckylynchwwe brought it to me on another level unlike anyone ever has, but I brought it right back. I said what I said, and I’m not going anywhere. See you all in the main event of WrestleMania sooner rather than later! Toodles.”

“I Think It’s A Happy Competition,” Becky Lynch On WWE Wrestlemania 40 Main Event

Tiffany Stratton showed veteran instincts against Becky Lynch

Paul Heyman recently emphasized Tiffany Stratton’s ability to go toe-to-toe with Lynch, a Wrestlemania main-eventer within such a limited timespan, especially in their verbal exchanges. Presenting herself against a seasoned veteran like Lynch was somewhat challenging but she did it with a lot of panache which is a commendable feat.

Time will tell whether Tiffany Stratton will get to main-event Wrestlemania as per her boast on social media. To date, she had made quite a few main roster appearances during her feud with Becky Lynch which was like a “testing the water” process on WWE’s part before finally releasing the Buff Barbie Doll on the big league following Royal Rumble 2024.

