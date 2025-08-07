Competing in the WWE for almost 18 years, Natalya Neidhart has become the longest-tenured member of the roster. Along the way, she’s not only become perhaps the most beloved female athlete in the locker room but also has achieved many records in her career. Plus, as a WWE Superstar, she also made it to mainstream television through the Total Divas and Total Bellas reality TV series.

For the record, Natalya Neidhart had won the WWE Divas/Women’s Championship twice in her career. The first time she won the belt was at Survivor Series 2010, when the title was known as the Divas title. Then in 2017, she defeated Naomi at Summerslam of that year to pick up the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Thus, Natalya Neidhart previously held the record of the longest gap between two women’s world title reigns in WWE at 6 years, 6 months, and 36 days. However, Naomi broke the record with her latest Women’s World Championship win at Evolution, as it has been 7 years, 10 months, and 23 days since she last held a world title in WWE.

Naomi broke Natalya Neidhart’s record at WWE Evolution 2025

Her previous reign ended in August 2017, at the hands of Natalya Neidhart, herself at Summerslam of that year, making Naomi’s return to the title picture a historic one. On July 13, at the 2025 Evolution premium live event at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Naomi successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract in a match, where Rhea Ripley challenged the champion IYO SKY over the Women’s World Championship to become the new title-holder.

Natalya Neidhart was also a participant of the Evolution II PLE in Atlanta as she competed in the Battle Royal for a future championship opportunity and came up short. Since re-signing with the WWE, she mostly stayed out of competition on the main roster but rather competed in shows like Main Event or EVOLVE alongside wrestling in NWA and GCW promotions.

Apart from being an accomplished WWE Superstar, Natalya Neidhart carries an immense wrestling legacy with her. She is a third-generation wrestler, a member of the Hart wrestling family through her mother. She is also the daughter of Hart Foundation member and Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart, with legendary Bret Hart being her uncle.