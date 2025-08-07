One of the most entertaining online & TV characters in WWE today, Chelsea Green, has come back to social media after a brief hiatus. This comes nearly two weeks after she deactivated her Twitter/X account following a wave of death threats. This was due to her posting a tribute to Hulk Hogan in a gesture that drew serious backlash because of the controversial past of the Hulkster.

The self-proclaimed “CommandHER in Chief” overcame the setback and posted a lengthy statement to her loyal fanbase, the “PatriHOTS.” In a typical Chelsea Green fashion, she apologized to the fans for not filling up their social media feeds for the past few days. Then she went back to her accolades being the inaugural Women’s United States Champion to her appearances on WWE Unreal and Watch What Happens Live,

“Your first ever (and next) Women’s United States Champion, star of episode 3 of WWE Unreal on Netflix and episode 127 of the 22nd season on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live sadly cannot be everywhere at once.”

In the statement, Chelsea Green further noted that she’s enlisted a “DirectHER of Social Media” to help run her account in an attempt to revamp her timeline. As such, she wanted to paint the app and the entire WWE Universe — “Red, White & GREEN!”

Brie Bella Bringing Back Husband’s YES Chants Upon Probable WWE Comeback

Chelsea Green was unmoved from his stance on racism

Chelsea Green was asked about Hulk Hogan after his death during a television appearance, and she was quick to mention the latter’s previous controversies in her statement. She was admittedly firm on her stance on racism, and she denied condoning it.

“The guy had a hell of a career and his contributions to the business are something that cannot be denied. You know what I say to Chelsea Green? I say don’t let someone dictate you being on social media or not. If they’re coming at you on social media, do what I do. Block their a**,” Booker T defended the WWE Superstar via his comments on the Hall of Fame podcast. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Meanwhile, the WWE NXT audience at the Performance Center, this past Tuesday night, had to oblige the first-ever Women’s United States Champion on the latest episode that aired on The CW Network. Chelsea Green made a surprise return to the developmental territory, flanked by Piper Niven and Alba Fyre of the Secret Hervice, to support fellow Canadian Ethan Page in a promo session against Tavion Heights.